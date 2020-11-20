Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 635.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 39,271 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 2,250.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 60,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Shares of HOV opened at $38.71 on Friday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.76 million, a P/E ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 2.62.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $628.14 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company builds and markets homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 141 communities in 24 markets.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.