Imaflex Inc. (IFX.V) (CVE:IFX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.78

Imaflex Inc. (IFX.V) (CVE:IFX) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.78, with a volume of 7830 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.64. The company has a market cap of $36.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.66, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Get Imaflex Inc. (IFX.V) alerts:

Imaflex Inc. (IFX.V) (CVE:IFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$20.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Imaflex Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiary, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for consumer, industrial, and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers plastic films; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on roll products.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Imaflex Inc. (IFX.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imaflex Inc. (IFX.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.