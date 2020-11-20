ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 11.75%.

Shares of ICCC opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $41.19 million, a P/E ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.18. ImmuCell has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $8.13.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of ImmuCell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, acquires, develops, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

