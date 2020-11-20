Insider Buying: Allergy Therapeutics plc (AGY.L) (LON:AGY) Insider Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Allergy Therapeutics plc (AGY.L) (LON:AGY) insider Peter Jensen acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £14,000 ($18,291.09).

Shares of Allergy Therapeutics plc (AGY.L) stock opened at GBX 15.94 ($0.21) on Friday. Allergy Therapeutics plc has a one year low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 21.50 ($0.28). The firm has a market capitalization of $97.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 14.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.82, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Get Allergy Therapeutics plc (AGY.L) alerts:

Allergy Therapeutics plc (AGY.L) Company Profile

Allergy Therapeutics plc engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. It sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies, particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees. The company's products include Pollinex, Pollinex Quattro, Oralvac, Acarovac Plus, and Venomil.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Allergy Therapeutics plc (AGY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergy Therapeutics plc (AGY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.