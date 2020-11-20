Insider Buying: ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Major Shareholder Buys 17,100 Shares of Stock

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) major shareholder Edward D. Bagley acquired 17,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $31,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,259,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,280,894.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CLRO opened at $1.97 on Friday. ClearOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Separately, ValuEngine cut ClearOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

