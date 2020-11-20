Insider Selling: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Sells 43,610 Shares of Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total value of $17,793,316.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,833,366.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $499.27 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.42 and a 1 year high of $508.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $424.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.60. The company has a market capitalization of $473.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,300.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 80.3% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 330 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cfra raised Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.07.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.