Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has $125.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $115.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Intercontinental Exchange from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.00.

NYSE ICE opened at $100.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.39. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $201,845.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 39,512 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,815.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $262,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,212 shares of company stock valued at $9,402,269. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 71.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

