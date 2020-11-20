Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Upgraded by BTIG Research to “Buy”

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Intersect ENT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded Intersect ENT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intersect ENT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Intersect ENT from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intersect ENT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.57.

XENT opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 11.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $636.06 million, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.34. Intersect ENT has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $31.46.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The company had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intersect ENT will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter worth $1,389,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter worth $612,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter worth $12,199,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

