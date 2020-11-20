Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Increased to $382.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $355.00 to $382.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.69% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on INTU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $315.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $344.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.72.
NASDAQ:INTU opened at $361.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $94.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $377.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $338.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.54.
In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $9,355,209.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,313 shares in the company, valued at $30,532,566.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total value of $1,049,475.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,136.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.
