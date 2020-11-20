Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Increased to $382.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $355.00 to $382.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on INTU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $315.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $344.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.72.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $361.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $94.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $377.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $338.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.54.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $9,355,209.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,313 shares in the company, valued at $30,532,566.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total value of $1,049,475.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,136.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

