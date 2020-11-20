Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $400.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on INTU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.72.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $361.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $338.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.54. Intuit has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $377.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $94.63 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 18,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $6,420,553.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 304,706 shares in the company, valued at $104,212,499.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $9,355,209.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,313 shares in the company, valued at $30,532,566.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,085,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,837,643,000 after acquiring an additional 916,632 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,779,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $580,452,000 after purchasing an additional 581,028 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Intuit by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,715,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $559,693,000 after purchasing an additional 549,117 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Intuit by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 893,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,572,000 after purchasing an additional 480,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,752,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,148,000 after buying an additional 412,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

