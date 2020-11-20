Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $455.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on INTU. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.72.

INTU stock opened at $361.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $338.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.54. Intuit has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $377.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total value of $55,740,440.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,306 shares in the company, valued at $53,337,411.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $9,355,209.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,532,566.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109 in the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.8% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

