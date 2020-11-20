IONChain (IONC) Market Capitalization Tops $1.55 Million

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. During the last week, IONChain has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. One IONChain token can now be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges including FCoin and Hotbit. IONChain has a market cap of $1.55 million and $82,502.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00029272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00159380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00907454 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00191256 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.08 or 0.00367494 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00091391 BTC.

About IONChain

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

