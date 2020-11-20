Iron Financial LLC Trims Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Iron Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.5% of Iron Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 101.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,992,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518,458 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,056 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.9% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,411,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE:JPM opened at $115.56 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $352.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.34.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.