iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSE:EWD) Short Interest Up 60.4% in October

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSE:EWD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 670,900 shares, an increase of 60.4% from the October 15th total of 418,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares MSCI Sweden ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

EWD opened at $39.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.32. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $39.20.

