Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Raised to $98.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JACK. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised Jack in the Box to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.56.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $90.73 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $94.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.50.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.49%. Equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Goebel sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $148,207.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,659.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 221.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 38.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 449.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 29, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,243 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in San Diego, California.

