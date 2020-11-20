Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $258,000 in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 173.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $220,702,000 after buying an additional 2,683,671 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,492,000 after buying an additional 535,729 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,707,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,769,000 after buying an additional 471,698 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $19,318,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,047,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,068,000 after purchasing an additional 285,426 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.13.

In related news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $12,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,668,944 shares in the company, valued at $226,373,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $70,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 626,381 shares of company stock valued at $42,735,588 over the last 90 days. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $73.94 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 84.02, a P/E/G ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.35.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

