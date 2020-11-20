Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $380,000 Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,916 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,369,475 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,689,788,000 after buying an additional 592,297 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,678,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,364 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4,745.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,506,707 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,225,111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,289,874 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,390,019 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $579,702,000 after acquiring an additional 38,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,689,382 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $355,133,000 after acquiring an additional 284,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.86.

NASDAQ EA opened at $120.14 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $147.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $31,167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,167,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $39,035.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,802.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 576,991 shares of company stock valued at $72,461,806. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.