Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Lam Research by 137.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth $48,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 55.1% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $434.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.67.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total transaction of $3,479,754.96. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $5,749,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $23,954,139. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $437.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.07. The firm has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $439.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

