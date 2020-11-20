Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,438 Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 16.1% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 6,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3,507.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 421,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,080,000 after acquiring an additional 36,283 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 153.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on XEL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $415,103.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $69.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.54. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

