Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Takes $418,000 Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 1,316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

The Williams Companies stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.29, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.85.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.