Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) to Hold

Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OCLDY stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. Orica has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $16.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.71.
About Orica
