Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) to Hold

Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OCLDY stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. Orica has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $16.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.71.

About Orica

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems to the mining, quarrying, oil and gas, and construction markets in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers bulk systems, wireless initiating systems, electronic blasting systems, initiating systems, packaged explosives, and blasting services to the surface and underground mining, civil tunneling, quarrying, construction, and oil and gas markets.

