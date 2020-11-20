Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Downgraded by AlphaValue to “Reduce”

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) was downgraded by research analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Johnson Matthey stock opened at $64.56 on Friday. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of $39.70 and a one year high of $82.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.62.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

