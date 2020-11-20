Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Acquired by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KSU. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 11,067.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 571,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,970,000 after acquiring an additional 566,335 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 186.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,961,000 after purchasing an additional 535,808 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 621.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 362,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,131,000 after purchasing an additional 312,328 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 11.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,598,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $387,918,000 after purchasing an additional 272,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 75.1% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 474,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,888,000 after purchasing an additional 203,675 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KSU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.52.

NYSE:KSU opened at $189.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.23. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

In other news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total transaction of $1,013,326.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $576,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,784,771. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

