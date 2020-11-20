Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) a €119.00 Price Target

MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) has been given a €119.00 ($140.00) price objective by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 39.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MTX. Barclays set a €134.00 ($157.65) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($171.76) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($140.00) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €146.86 ($172.77).

Get MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) alerts:

Shares of MTX stock opened at €196.00 ($230.59) on Friday. MTU Aero Engines AG has a 1 year low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a 1 year high of €289.30 ($340.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €161.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €152.17. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion and a PE ratio of 24.20.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.