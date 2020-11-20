Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) Major Shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab Sells 20,000,000 Shares

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $566,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE KDP opened at $29.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.67. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

KDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 36.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.8% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

