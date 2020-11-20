KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Announces Earnings Results

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 19.15%.

Shares of NYSE KNOP opened at $13.72 on Friday. KNOT Offshore Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $448.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.16%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered KNOT Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of sixteen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

