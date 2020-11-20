Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Rating Increased to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ADRNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRNY opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average of $28.12. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.81. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $31.38.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.74 billion. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 17.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 6,967 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

