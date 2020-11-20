L Brands (NYSE:LB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

L Brands (NYSE:LB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 6.96%.

LB stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.62. L Brands has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $39.95.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $851,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,270,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LB. Wedbush increased their price target on L Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup downgraded L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on L Brands from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on L Brands from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

