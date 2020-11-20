Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) Downgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral”

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) was downgraded by Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.44.

Get Liquidia Technologies alerts:

LQDA stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20. Liquidia Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The company has a market capitalization of $128.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Equities analysts predict that Liquidia Technologies will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Liquidia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 48,949 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Liquidia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Liquidia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using its proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. It operates in two segments: Pharmaceutical Products and Partnering & Licensing. The two product candidates from its pipeline: LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.