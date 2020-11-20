Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $149.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.79 and a 200 day moving average of $147.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.35.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

