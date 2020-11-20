MACRO Consulting Group Acquires Shares of 19,309 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

MACRO Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.2% of MACRO Consulting Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,797,056 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Independent Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.34.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE JPM opened at $115.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $352.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

