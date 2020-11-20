Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to announce $0.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Magellan Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $598.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.15 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Argus lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.58.

MMP stock opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.19. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,689.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $408,626,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,323,000. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,126,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,540,000 after buying an additional 1,308,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,929,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,800,000 after buying an additional 1,014,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,852,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,131,000 after buying an additional 733,193 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

