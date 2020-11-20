MAP Protocol (MAP) Reaches Market Cap of $7.08 Million

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. One MAP Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $7.08 million and approximately $6,359.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00029694 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00159661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00908974 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00191593 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.09 or 0.00367631 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00091934 BTC.

MAP Protocol Token Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal

MAP Protocol Token Trading

MAP Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

