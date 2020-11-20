MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.63

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.63 and last traded at $34.40, with a volume of 12937 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.87.

HZO has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MarineMax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $725.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average is $25.29.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.53 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other MarineMax news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $175,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $890,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,406 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after buying an additional 75,570 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 25,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 71,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

