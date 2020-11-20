Martkist Price Tops $0.0278 (MARTK)

Martkist (CURRENCY:MARTK) traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 20th. One Martkist coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges. Martkist has a market cap of $387,197.91 and approximately $713.00 worth of Martkist was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Martkist has traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001633 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002652 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000790 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00008189 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000204 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001581 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000664 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Martkist is a coin. Martkist’s total supply is 14,139,711 coins and its circulating supply is 13,951,711 coins. Martkist’s official website is www.martkist.org . The official message board for Martkist is medium.com/@martkist

Martkist can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Martkist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Martkist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Martkist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

