Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,255 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 93,275 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Matador Resources worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTDR. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 7.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,410 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 7.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTDR opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 4.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.65. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $19.83.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.17. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 22,662 shares of company stock valued at $159,587. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTDR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Truist upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

