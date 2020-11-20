Max Property Group Trading Up 15% Over Last Week (MPG)

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 20th. One Max Property Group token can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. Over the last week, Max Property Group has traded 15% higher against the dollar. Max Property Group has a market capitalization of $599,181.31 and approximately $921.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001633 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002652 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000790 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00008189 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000204 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000063 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001581 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Max Property Group Token Profile

Max Property Group (CRYPTO:MPG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 693,372,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,223,550 tokens. Max Property Group’s official website is maxcrowdfund.com. Max Property Group’s official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Max Property Group

Max Property Group can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Max Property Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Max Property Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

