Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Given New $20.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 69.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mesoblast from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Mesoblast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

Shares of Mesoblast stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 3.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Mesoblast has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $21.28.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.18). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 242.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Mesoblast will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MESO. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

