Michael Ruane Purchases 1,500,000 Shares of Empire Resources Limited (ERL.AX) (ASX:ERL) Stock

Empire Resources Limited (ERL.AX) (ASX:ERL) insider Michael Ruane acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$18,000.00 ($12,857.14).

Michael Ruane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 13th, Michael Ruane acquired 700,000 shares of Empire Resources Limited (ERL.AX) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$9,100.00 ($6,500.00).

On Monday, October 5th, Michael Ruane acquired 3,500,000 shares of Empire Resources Limited (ERL.AX) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$42,000.00 ($30,000.00).

On Monday, September 14th, Michael Ruane acquired 1,000,000 shares of Empire Resources Limited (ERL.AX) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$13,000.00 ($9,285.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.69, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.01.

Empire Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metal properties in Australia. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Yuinmery copper-gold project comprising five granted tenements for a total area of 84.5 square kilometers located in the Mid-West region of Western Australia; and the Penny's gold project located to the east of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.

