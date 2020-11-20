Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) (CVE:ML) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.94

Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) (CVE:ML) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.94 and last traded at C$1.85, with a volume of 100857 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.62.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.24. The stock has a market cap of $83.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.85. The company has a quick ratio of 29.97, a current ratio of 30.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) Company Profile (CVE:ML)

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium Project located in Salta Province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.