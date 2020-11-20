Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 272,900 shares, a growth of 62.6% from the October 15th total of 167,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

NYSE:HIE opened at $7.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $12.17.

Get Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $73,029.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders acquired 238,301 shares of company stock worth $1,546,687 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIE. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at about $9,668,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at about $3,416,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 15.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,657,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after acquiring an additional 220,551 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 150.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 39,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 253.7% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 48,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 35,044 shares in the last quarter.

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.