(MKGAY) (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Upgraded to Buy by Pareto Securities

(MKGAY) (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MKGAY. AlphaValue upgraded shares of (MKGAY) to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of (MKGAY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of (MKGAY) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of (MKGAY) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:MKGAY opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.36. (MKGAY) has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $42.02.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate & Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

