Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Short Interest Up 61.6% in October

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 61.6% from the October 15th total of 711,700 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on MOD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 67.2% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,231,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after purchasing an additional 897,376 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,575,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 35,635.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 478,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 477,159 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,948,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,679,000 after buying an additional 275,943 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 24.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,392,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after buying an additional 274,200 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOD opened at $10.78 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.38 million, a P/E ratio of -29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.41.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

