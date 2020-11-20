Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.07

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.07 and last traded at $28.17, with a volume of 119566 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.90.

Several research analysts have commented on MORF shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Morphic in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morphic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day moving average is $24.85. The company has a market capitalization of $907.92 million, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexey Lugovskoy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel William Devaul sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $42,628.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,981.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,117 shares of company stock worth $1,431,522. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Morphic by 10.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 8,338.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 32.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Morphic by 33.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

