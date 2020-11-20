Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) COO Gregory Scott Floerke Sells 2,500 Shares

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,243. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $21.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.10. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.95.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 18.87% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.95%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 118.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 0.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 92,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mplx by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Mplx by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 29,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. 28.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mplx in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mplx from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet upgraded Mplx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mplx in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

