Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Upgraded to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was upgraded by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $143.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $141.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.02% from the stock’s previous close.

NDAQ has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Nasdaq from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nasdaq from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.68.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $124.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.46 and a 200-day moving average of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $71.66 and a 1-year high of $139.50.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.07 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $397,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,244.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,040 shares of company stock valued at $800,467. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 1,029.2% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

