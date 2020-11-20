Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 44,418 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NGVC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,443,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 2nd quarter worth $970,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:NGVC opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.83.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

