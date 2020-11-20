Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Short Interest Update

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,200 shares, an increase of 57.3% from the October 15th total of 102,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMM. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the second quarter valued at $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 271.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NMM opened at $6.99 on Friday. Navios Maritime Partners has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $80.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.03.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 32.80% and a positive return on equity of 2.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

NMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Navios Maritime Partners from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

