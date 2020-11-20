Needham & Company LLC Lowers Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) to Hold

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
HOLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Hologic from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.56.
NASDAQ HOLX opened at $70.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Hologic has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $77.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39.
In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,533.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 202.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 88.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the third quarter worth about $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Hologic by 37.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Hologic during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.
About Hologic
Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.
