Needham & Company LLC Lowers Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) to Hold

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Hologic from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.56.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $70.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Hologic has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $77.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. Hologic had a return on equity of 47.83% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hologic will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,533.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 202.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 88.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the third quarter worth about $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Hologic by 37.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Hologic during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

