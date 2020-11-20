Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Sold by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Neogen by 7,356.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 277,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,502,000 after buying an additional 273,377 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Neogen by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,231,000 after purchasing an additional 92,488 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Neogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,844,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Neogen by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 515,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,976,000 after purchasing an additional 74,098 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Neogen by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 46,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $72.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.49. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $82.06.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.79 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James L. Herbert sold 25,333 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total value of $1,991,427.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,195.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 6,666 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total transaction of $470,752.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,836.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,543 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEOG shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Neogen from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

